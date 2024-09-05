Eight Pakistani Firms Showcase Innovations At Fintech Exhibition In Riyadh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Eight leading fintech companies from Pakistan participated in 24 Fintech 2024 exhibition held here and showcased their innovations besides engaging with global industry leaders.
Held from September 3-5, the exhibition
celebrated the best in fintech and provided key opportunities for companies to expand their reach and enhance their knowledge.
A key feature of Pakistan's participation was Shahzad Shahid, CEO of TPS, who delivered a keynote presentation on "The Future of Payments with Digital Wallets & Open Banking," offering valuable insights into the future of financial technology.
Ambassador of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq also participated in the event.
The embassy facilitated several arrangements for the Pakistani delegation, including pavilion booking and networking opportunities.
A networking dinner at the Ambassador's residence further enabled meaningful interactions and collaboration among attendees.
Overall, 24 Fintech 2024 was a significant event that fostered connections, shared knowledge, and advanced the global fintech industry. It also helped to promote and position Pakistani Fintech companies globally.
