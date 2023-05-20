UrduPoint.com

Eight Pakistanis Dead, Six Injured In Makkah Hotel Fire: FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Foreign Office on Friday said eight Pakistanis were dead and six others injured in an unfortunate fire incident in a hotel in Makkah.

In response to media queries regarding casualties in the fire incident in a hotel in Makkah, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, "We have reports of 8 deaths and 6 injured Pakistanis in the incident.

Our Mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families."

More Stories From Pakistan

