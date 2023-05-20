UrduPoint.com

Eight Pakistanis Died, Six Injured In Fire Incident In Makkah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2023 | 03:14 PM

Eight Pakistanis died, six injured in fire incident in Makkah

The Foreign Office says Pakistan’s Mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) At least eight Pakistanis h died and six others injured in a fire incident at a hotel in Makkah on Saturday.

According to Foreign Office, Pakistan’s Mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of eight Pakistanis pilgrims in an unfortunate fire incident in a hotel in Makkah.

In a statement today, he expressed his condolence and sympathy with the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister directed Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide the best possible medical facilities to the injured. He also directed the Ministry to facilitate the families of the deceased.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Fire Prime Minister Foreign Office Hotel Jeddah Died Makkah Best

Recent Stories

Wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain

Wildfire ravages woodlands in western Spain

5 seconds ago
 MoEI drives strategic partnerships in clean energy ..

MoEI drives strategic partnerships in clean energy with German and Dutch energy ..

14 seconds ago
 DEWA participates in Leaders of Change programme f ..

DEWA participates in Leaders of Change programme for second consecutive year

23 seconds ago
 Shurooq announces major progress on three key real ..

Shurooq announces major progress on three key real estate ventures in Sharjah at ..

32 seconds ago
 Sacrificial amount Rs55000 to be returned to Hajj ..

Sacrificial amount Rs55000 to be returned to Hajj pilgrims: MoRA

15 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cameroon on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cameroon on National Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.