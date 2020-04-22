‘Eight Pakistanis out of 10 belive Tarawih should be offered as before’

(@fidahassanain)

IPSOS in its survey noted that 7 in 10 Pakistanis surveyed claim that there is a partial lockdown in their residential areas. Sindh and Balochistan seem to have most effective lockdown while KPK reported the highest (8%) no lockdown

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) As the holy month of Ramazan is approaching, eight Pakistanis out of 10 Pakistanis believed that Tarawih should be offered just as before, a research revealed here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Journalist Benazir Shah shared the survey report conducted by IPSOS regarding Pakistanis’ response to lockdown imposed earlier to fight against spread of Coronavirus.

This research has come at the moment when a group of doctors asked the Federal government to review its decision to open mosques during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

The doctors warned the government congregational prayers in larger numbers during holy month of Ramazan will have fatal outcomes as Coronavirus could increase.

According to the statement, the doctors made a request to the government authorities and the business community to practice patience and keep the markets and non-essential shops closed, allowing home deliveries only.

The doctors including Dr Khurum Khan, (London), Dr Fareed Shah (Madina), Dr Mughees (Makka), Dr Muhammad Razi (Mirpur Khas), Dr Abdul Bari Khan (Karachi), Dr Faisal Mahmood (Karachi), Dr Shamvil Ashraf (Karachi), Dr Saad Niaz (Karachi), Dr Abdul Basit (Karachi), Dr Hanif Chatni (Karachi), Dr Zahid Jamal (Karachi), Dr Yahya Chawla (Karachi) and Dr Raza Sayyed (Karachi) made this request in writing to the federal government.

However, the religious scholars said that this request was made to the government under a specific agenda and the media was helping to promote it. They called it propaganda against islam and Islamic practices during the holy month of Ramazan.

“This request by the doctors the way it was made and is being promoted reveals that it is for certain agenda. And we will counter it with complete force,” said Maulana Raza-i-Mustafa—an eminent religious scholar in Lahore.

The doctors, however, appealed to the government to review the recent decision on the mosques and take a step back to the previous position of only allowing up to 5 namazis in the mosques, as this was in the best interest of Islam, Pakistan, respected Islamic scholars and the general public.

Last week, President Arif Alvi had announced a 20-point agreement reached with the religious leaders about congregational prayers in Ramazan.