UrduPoint.com

Eight Passengers Injure In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Eight passengers injure in road mishap

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) ::At least eight passengers were injured when a Chitral-bound van overturned in Baradam area of Drosh in Lower Chitral district on Thursday morning.

Police said a passenger coach coming from Peshawar to Chitral overturned after its driver lost control over the vehicle due to brake failure, as a result eight passengers were injured.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene of the incident and shifted the injured to THQ Drosh Hospital. Condition of the injured was stated to be out of danger.

