Eight passengers killed, 17 injured in accident

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Eight passengers were killed and 17 others sustained serious injuries in a collision between two buses in the Shahwali area of Rojhan.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when a bus heading to Karachi from Peshawar collided with another bus coming from Quetta to Rajanpur due to mist.

As a result, eight passengers died and 17 others injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the hospitals of Rojhan and Shahwali where the identity of the deceased and injured persons will be shared later.

Police have started the investigation.