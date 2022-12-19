UrduPoint.com

Eight Passengers Killed, 17 Injured In Rojhan Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Eight passengers killed, 17 injured in Rojhan road accident

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :At least eight passengers were killed while another 17 were injured, five of them seriously, when two buses had a head on collision in the wee hours of Monday at Shahwali area of Rojhan here Monday.

Incharge Rescue 1122 Control Room Rahat told this news agency that a Peshawar bound bus of a private company first hit a tractor trolley, reported due to overspeeding and fog leading to head on collision with another bus coming to Rojhan from Quetta.

He informed that as a result, eight passengers were killed and 17 others wounded, including some with head injuries and multiple fractures.

Five critically injured passengers were rushed to Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan while others were shifted to RHC Rojhan after first aid, he stated.

Later, they were hospitalized as THQ Rojhan, In charge control room explained.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 DEO, Dr Aslam said that the dead were identified as Ghulam Shabbir (22), Nadir (40), Bhutto (7), Kaifat ullah (33), Kashif (21), Imran (30), Sher Zaman (45) and other unknown passenger succumbed to injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Peshawar Quetta Company Rahim Yar Khan Rojhan Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

16 minutes ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

27 minutes ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

55 minutes ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.