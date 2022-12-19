Eight passengers killed, 17 injured in Rojhan buses collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :At least eight passengers were killed and 17 others injured, five of them seriously, as two buses collided in Shahwali area of Rojhan in the wee hours of Monday.

Incharge Rescue 1122 Control Room Rahat told this news agency that a Peshawar-bound bus first rammed into a tractor trolley and later collided with another bus coming from Quetta to Rojhan. The cause of the accident was reported to be overspeeding and dense fog.

He said t number of the wounded passengers sustained multiple fractures and head injuries.

Five critically injured were rushed to Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan while the rest were shifted to Rural Health Centre Rojhan after providing first aid and then referred to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, the Rescue official added.

According to Rescue 1122 DEO Dr Aslam, the dead were identified as Ghulam Shabbir (22), Nadir (40), Bhutto (7), Kifaitullah (33), Kashif (21), Imran (30) and Sher Zaman (45), while the identity of a deceased passenger was yet to be ascertained.