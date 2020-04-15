Eight patients of coronavirus admitted in Saidu Sharif Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Eight patients of coronavirus have been admitted in Saidu Sharif Teaching hospital in Swat district where test of another suspected patient was awaited.

The Spokesman of Saidu Sharif hospital told APP on Wednesday that all patients were recovering and would soon be discharged.

During last 24 hours, he said one suspected patient has been admitted in the hospital.

The spokesman requested people to wash hands regularly, keeping social distancing and stay at homes.