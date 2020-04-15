UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Patients Of Coronavirus Admitted In Saidu Sharif Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Eight patients of coronavirus admitted in Saidu Sharif Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Eight patients of coronavirus have been admitted in Saidu Sharif Teaching hospital in Swat district where test of another suspected patient was awaited.

The Spokesman of Saidu Sharif hospital told APP on Wednesday that all patients were recovering and would soon be discharged.

During last 24 hours, he said one suspected patient has been admitted in the hospital.

The spokesman requested people to wash hands regularly, keeping social distancing and stay at homes.

Related Topics

Swat Saidu All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

10 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.