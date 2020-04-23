Eight patients of coronavirus recovered: DC Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Eight patients of coronavirus have been recovered in Bannu district and were sent homes after their tests reported negative.

Captain (R) Zubair Ahmed Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner Bannu district in a statement here Thursday said eight coronavirus that were admitted at isolation centre of district headquarters hospital Bannu were fully recovered and sent home.

He said coronavirus was a pandemic and urged masses to immediately contact doctors, hospitals and qurantine centres in case of persistent dry cough, flue, difficulty in breathing, chest and body pain as it could be treated at early stage.

The Deputy Commissioner said so for 16 patients of coronavirus were recovered in the district.

Niazi urged masses to keep social distancing, avoid unnecessary travelling and stay at homes imperative to defeat the invisible killer.