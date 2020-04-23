UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Patients Of Coronavirus Recovered: DC Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:50 PM

Eight patients of coronavirus recovered: DC Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Eight patients of coronavirus have been recovered in Bannu district and were sent homes after their tests reported negative.

Captain (R) Zubair Ahmed Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner Bannu district in a statement here Thursday said eight coronavirus that were admitted at isolation centre of district headquarters hospital Bannu were fully recovered and sent home.

He said coronavirus was a pandemic and urged masses to immediately contact doctors, hospitals and qurantine centres in case of persistent dry cough, flue, difficulty in breathing, chest and body pain as it could be treated at early stage.

The Deputy Commissioner said so for 16 patients of coronavirus were recovered in the district.

Niazi urged masses to keep social distancing, avoid unnecessary travelling and stay at homes imperative to defeat the invisible killer.

Related Topics

Bannu Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

7 minutes ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

8 minutes ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

8 minutes ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

50 minutes ago

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

56 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO virtual board meeting

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.