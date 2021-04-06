UrduPoint.com
Eight Patients Refuse Treatment At Nishtar Hospital After Loss Of Vision At Private Health Facility

Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ):Only nine among 16 patients, who lost their vision after being operated at a private facility, reported at Nishtar Hospital for treatment on the orders of provincial secretary specialized healthcare and medical education.

A spokesperson for Nishtar Medical Unit, Dr Sajjad Masood said Anwari Bibi, Perveen Akhtar, Abdul Malik, Taj Muhammad, M. Jeewan, M. Sarwar, Najma and two other came to hospital.

He informed that one patient was operated on Tuesday.

The patients were informed that Endophthalmitis was an infection inside the eyeball which required an urgent medical treatment, adding, it might lead to blindness if not treated in time.

During an evisceration the contents of the eye and the cornea were removed, but the sclera, or outer covering of the eye, remained in the eye, Dr. Masood said.

At the time of evisceration an implant is also placed within the orbit or within the remaining scleral shell to replace the missing socket volume, he stated.

It merits mentioning here that 11 out of 16 patients had lost vision after cataract surgery at Liaq Rafique Hospital, a trust health facility located at Laar.

