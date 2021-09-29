UrduPoint.com

Eight Peddlers Arrested, 6.5Kg Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:57 PM

Swat police here on Wednesday arrested eight peddlers and recovered 6.5Kgs hashish, 344grams heroin, 200grams ice-drug, and 55 liters of liquor from their possession

District Police Officer, Zahid Nawaz while talking to reporters at his office said that the district police has launched a crackdown against drug selling on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Moazam Ali Jah.

District Police Officer, Zahid Nawaz while talking to reporters at his office said that the district police has launched a crackdown against drug selling on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Moazam Ali Jah.

The arrested were included Abrar, Fawad Bakht, Khurshid, Idrees, Mirwais, Sultan Ali, Lal Zada, and Toti Gul.

He said that actions against drug selling would continue to clear area of narcotics. The cases have been registered in the concerned police station.

Further investigation was in progress.

