Eight people die in terrible truck trailer accident at Kalar Kahar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :A horrible accident took place Sunday (Sep 18) on the Kalar Kahar Motorway in which eight people died including two children from a same family.

Whereas three people were severely injured and traffic was ceased by the motorway police, the Rescue official reported.

It said the accident was occurred due to the breaks failure of trailer truck.