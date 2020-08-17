UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight People Drowned As Boat Capsizes In Keenjhar Lake

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Eight people drowned as boat capsizes in Keenjhar Lake

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :At least 8 people, including women and children drowned to death on Monday after a boat they were onboard, capsized in Keenjhar lake near Thatta.

The ill fated boat, carrying 13 members of a Karachi based family, was capsized near the grave of Noori as a result eight people including five women and a child have lost their lives while two persons were rescued.

After the incident, rescue workers reached the scene and started a rescue operation during which eight bodies have so far been pulled out from deep water of the Keenjhar lake.

The Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Usman Tanveer and other concerned officers after receiving information reached the spot to monitor rescue operation.

Talking to media, the Deputy Commissioner confirmed that eight people had lost their lives and two were rescued by rescue teams while search of the remaining were still underway.

He said the bodies were shifted to civil hospital, Thatta for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy teams have been called to help civil administration for search of the survivors.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy Water Thatta Women Family Media From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

8 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

38 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

34 minutes ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

34 minutes ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

36 minutes ago

MNA urges masses to plant maximum sapling for PM ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.