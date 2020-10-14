UrduPoint.com
Eight People Injure In Stray Dog Biting

Wed 14th October 2020

Eight people injure in stray dog biting



MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as eight people including middle aged woman were reported injured critically by a stray dog biting at suburban town of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, rescuers said on Wednesday.

Injured persons included four minors aged between four to nine years.

Victims were identified as Anwar, Aqeel, Rashid, Ghazanfar, Asgar, Pervaiz, Rehan and 45-year old Zareena Bibi were shifted to THQ Sarwar Shaheed hospital where they were injected anti rabbies vaccine.

Locals including Kamran, Haider, Zulfikar, Jamshed and others demanded of the authority concerned to launch stray dogs killing drive across the area as dogs bitten incident were going rampant with each passing day.

