UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight People Injured In Sibi Clash

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

Eight people injured in Sibi clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :At least eight persons were injured in a clash between two groups at Allah Abad area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans attacked with each others with sticks and punches after exchanging of harsh words at Chamra Factory near Allah Abad.

As a result, eight of them received injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Ramzan, Muhammad Akhtar, Ashiq, Ijaz Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Baaz Muhammad, Mateen and Gull Noor.

Levies force on information, reached the site and started investigation.

arb.

Related Topics

Injured Sibi SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

23 minutes ago

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

38 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

1 hour ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

1 hour ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

2 hours ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.