Eight people injured in Sibi clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :At least eight persons were injured in a clash between two groups at Allah Abad area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, two sub-clans attacked with each others with sticks and punches after exchanging of harsh words at Chamra Factory near Allah Abad.

As a result, eight of them received injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Ramzan, Muhammad Akhtar, Ashiq, Ijaz Ahmed, Abdul Malik, Baaz Muhammad, Mateen and Gull Noor.

Levies force on information, reached the site and started investigation.

arb.