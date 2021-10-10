UrduPoint.com

Eight People Of Same Family Killed In Dacoits Attack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Eight people of the same family were killed in an attack of dacoits in Mahi chowk area near Sindh-Punjab border.

According to Police, three armed motorcyclists of notorious dacoits gang attacked on two petrol pumps.

As a result, 8 members of Indhar family including Ghulam Nabi, Farooque, Sharif and Nazeer killed while one injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to civil hospital Sadiqabad and Shaikh Zayed hospital Rahim Yar Khan. DPO Asad Rafique told media that murder of eight people occurred due to old enmity of murdered people with criminals.

Further investigation was underway.

