Open Menu

Eight Persons Hurt Over Brawl Between Two Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Eight persons hurt over brawl between two groups

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) At least eight people including a woman sustained injuries over brawl between two groups for land dispute in basti Colour Wali Tehsil Jatoi.

According to Rescue officials, there was a land dispute between two groups at basti Colour Wali Shehr Sultan Tehsil Jatoi on which they started quarrelling.

As a result, eight people sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to rural health centre Shehr Sultan.

Shehr Sultan police reached the spot and started legal action into the incident.

The victims were identified as Zaib Mai, Naeem Akhtar, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Asghar, Bilal and others.

APP/shn-sak

Related Topics

Injured Police Jatoi Women

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

10 minutes ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

56 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

2 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

2 hours ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

2 hours ago
Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

2 hours ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

2 hours ago
 Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's expo ..

Pakistan-GCC FTA will help enhance Pakistan's exports to Gulf States: Gohar

3 hours ago
 Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic par ..

Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

3 hours ago
 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in Indi ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan