Eight persons hurt over brawl between two groups

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) At least eight people including a woman sustained injuries over brawl between two groups for land dispute in basti Colour Wali Tehsil Jatoi.

According to Rescue officials, there was a land dispute between two groups at basti Colour Wali Shehr Sultan Tehsil Jatoi on which they started quarrelling.

As a result, eight people sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to rural health centre Shehr Sultan.

Shehr Sultan police reached the spot and started legal action into the incident.

The victims were identified as Zaib Mai, Naeem Akhtar, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Asghar, Bilal and others.

