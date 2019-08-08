UrduPoint.com
Eight Persons Killed In Chiniot Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:33 PM

Eight persons killed in Chiniot accident

Eight persons including women on Thursday were killed when a bus rammed over a rickshaw while protecting a motorcyclist

ChINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Eight persons including women on Thursday were killed when a bus rammed over a rickshaw while protecting a motorcyclist.

According to Rescue sources, the accident took place at Jhang road near Bhowana, Chiniot.

The Rescue teams were shifting the dead bodies and injured to Jhang hospital.

