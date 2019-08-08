Eight persons killed in Chiniot accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ChINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Eight persons including women on Thursday were killed when a bus rammed over a rickshaw while protecting a motorcyclist.

According to Rescue sources, the accident took place at Jhang road near Bhowana, Chiniot.

The Rescue teams were shifting the dead bodies and injured to Jhang hospital.