Eight Persons Of A Family Killed In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:45 PM

Eight persons of a family killed in road accident in Faisalabad

As many as eight persons of a family including three women and two children were killed, while another sustained serious injuries in a van truck collision near Sahianwala Interchange Motorway here on Tuesday morning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :As many as eight persons of a family including three women and two children were killed, while another sustained serious injuries in a van truck collision near Sahianwala Interchange Motorway here on Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a family of chak no.136-RB Faisalabad was coming from Lahore in a van after attending the funeral prayer of their relative, when they reached at Sahianwala Interchange on Pindi Bhattian motorway, the van collided with the truck.

Consequently, eight persons received critical injuries and died on the spot including-- Nadeem Anjum (40) son of Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Akram (50) son of Mukhtar, Abdul Mannan (6) son of Nadeem, Zainab (3) daughter of Ajmal, Razia (60) wife of Amanat Ali, Mariyam (45) wife of Riaz, Shabana (35) wife of Ajmal.

After receiving information,the teams of Rescue 1122 reached to the spot and shifted deceased and injured persons-- Farkhanda (36) wife of Nadeem and Sarfraz (32) son of Amanat Ali to Allied Hospital where Sarfraz succumbed to his injuries.

