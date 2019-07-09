UrduPoint.com
Eight Pesco Revenue Officers Promoted

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:31 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pesco Engr.Dr.Muhammad Amjad Tuesday promoted eight Revenue Officers (BPS-17) as Deputy Commercial Manager (BPS-18) and posted them against their new assignment.

Atif Jawad has been promoted and posted as Deputy Manager (MMR) Pesco Headquarters, Tahir Hussain has been promoted and posted as DCM Hazara Circle-1, Younas Khan has been promoted and posted as DCM Peshawar Circle, Ufaid Ur Rehman has been promoted and posted as DCM Bannu Circle, Amjad islam has been promoted and posted as DM(C/S) Pesco Headquarters, SaadUd Din Khilji has been promoted and posted as DCM AMI Cell Pesco Headquarters, Muhammad Faisal Khan has been posted as DCM Khyber Circle and Nadir Wali has been posted as Deputy Manager Technical Bannu Circle.

The Chief Executive Pesco congratulated the newly promoted officers and advised them to work with zeal and sense of responsibility. They stressed them to work hard and bring a good name for the company.

