Eight Pesco Xens transferred, posted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has transferred and posted eight Executive Engineers (BPS-18) in larger interest of consumers.

According to a notification issued by the Pesco on Monday Tanveer Haider has been posted as Deputy Manager Regional Store Nowshera while Muhammad Majid Ali as Deputy Manager Technical Pesco Head Quarters.

Similarly Zaman Khan Afridi has been posted as Xen City Division Peshawar and Niaz Muhammad as Xen Rural Cantt Division Peshawar besides Muhammad Ishfaq as Deputy Manager GSC Peshawar and Syed InamUllahJan as Mardan-II Division.

It further says that Wajid Ali Bangash has been posted as Deputy Manager M&T Khyber Division and KalimUllah as Deputy Manager Complaint Cell Pesco Headquarters.