SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Friday launched a crackdown on pilferers and caught eight accused over power theft.

According to the Fesco sources, task teams caught Sajjid Mehmood, Saif, Ejaz,Skandar, Liaquat, Sanaullha,Shan and Muneer from various areas.