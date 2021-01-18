Eight pilferers booked in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught eight persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :FESCO task force teams caught eight persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Monday that during ongoing drive against power thieves, the FESCO task force teams conducted raids in different areas of the district including chak no.

167 NB,137 NB, 54NB, 81 SB and its surroundings and caught eight persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were-- Ghulam Shabir,Safdar Abbas,Abu Bakar,Younis,Taimoor and others.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases against them.