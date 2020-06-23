Eight pilferers caught in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Fesco caught eight pilferers in Sarwar Shaheed sub-division on Tuesday.

A Fesco spokesman said a task force checked connections in the division and unearthed electricity theft at eight places.

The team removed meters and imposed a fine of Rs 350,000 by issuing them detection bills of 14,792 units.

The pilferers are Rafiq Ahmad of Chak No 4, Salabat and Muhammad Nausher of ChakNo 630-GB, Muhammad Shafi of Jhangar, Allah Yar of Kannal, Mehmood and Abdus Sattarof Chak No.651/2 and Muhammad Akram Numberdar of Chak No.380-GB.