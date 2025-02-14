Eight Pilferers Nabbed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.
According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Bakar, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.
Police registered cases against pilferers.
