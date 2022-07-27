Eight points set up in Dera to provide flour at subsidized rate

DERA ISMAILKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Dera district administration has set up eight mobile sale points to provide 20 kilograms bags of wheat flour to the people at subsidized rate of Rs 980 each.

The sale points established by the food Department on the special directives of Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq included Mahra Adda Tehsil Prova, Shaikhi gate Thesil Kulachi, Bigri Tehsil Pharpur, Shinkai Teshil Pharpur, Champal at Daraban road, Gandi Umar Khan Tehsil Daraban, Purani Sabzi Mandi Prova Adda and Dawlatpur Chashma Road Dera Ismail Khan, a press release said.

A total of 4,260 flour bags would be given at subsidized rates to the people who might visit the designated places from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.