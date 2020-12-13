Eight Police Khidmat Marakaz facilitate over 200,000 citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Eight Police Khidmat Marakaz (Centers) have accommodated over 200,000 citizens this year providing different services to masses at their door step.

These marakaz were set up to facilitate citizens in Rawalpindi district, like other Khidmat Marakaz of the province, endeavouring to facilitate citizens through providing driving learning permit, driving license, character certificate, personal verification and other such facilities under one-window operation.

A police spokesman said currently seven Kidmat Marakaz and a mobile Kidmat Markaz were operational in the city, adding, six Police Khidmat Marakaz in addition to Liaquat Bagh Police Kidmat Center, established at Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kidmat Markaz for Women, Center for Transgender and Facilitation Center at Traffic Headquarters.

Mobile Kidmat Markaz was serving the citizens at their doorsteps, he said.

He said, the citizens were applauding the initiative of Punjab Police and efforts of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas made for establishment of the centers.

This project was providing the citizens all the facilities under one roof, he added.

He further added that these centers were also helping in improving the force's image and aiding in building trust between officials and the public.

He informed that all the possible arrangements had been made to facilitate the masses at these centers.