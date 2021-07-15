UrduPoint.com
Eight Police Men Booked

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:47 PM

Eight police men booked

Khurarianwala police have booked eight police officials on charge of registering fake case against a villager

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Khurarianwala police have booked eight police officials on charge of registering fake case against a villager.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that ASI Liaqat Chitta along with his team had illegally raided in the house of one Khaleel some time ago and harassed him.

The ASI carried the him to police station where he was locked illegally and registered a fabricated case of theft. The relatives of the victim approached to the City Police Officer (CPO) who ordered for an inquiry against said ASI and his team.

During the inquiry, the allegations against ASI and his team were proved true, therefore, Khurarianwala police registered a case against ASI Liaqat Chitta and his 7 accomplices while further investigation was under progress.

