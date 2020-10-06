UrduPoint.com
Eight Police Officers Transferred

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:38 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday transferred and posted eight senior police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday transferred and posted eight senior police officers.

According to a notification issued here, SSP Law and Order to CM Punjab Lahore Ghulam Mubashir Mekan has been transferred and posted as DPO Sheikhupura, DPO Sheikhupura Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin was transferred and posted as AIG Operations CPO Punjab Lahore, DPO Sialkot Mustansir Feroz as DPO Mianwali, DPO Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi as DPO Sialkot, DPO Okara Umer Saeed Malik as DPO D.

G Khan, DPO D.G Khan Akhtar Farooq has been directed to report CPO Punjab Lahore.

However, SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad has been transferred and posted as DPO Okara while awaiting posting Zahid Nawaz was transferred and posted as AIG Inspection CPO Punjab Lahore against a vacant position.

