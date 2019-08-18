Eight police officers transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Sunday transferred and posted eight police officers.

According to the IGP office, Omer Saeed Malik, awaiting posting, was posted as DPO Khanewal, while DPO Khanewal Asad Sarfraz khan was transferred and posted as DPO DG Khan.

DPO DG Khan Atif Nazir has been transferred and posted as AIG Complaints CPO Punjab Lahore, whereas AIG Complaints CPO Punjab Lahore Zahid Nawaz has been transferred and posted as Additional Director Administration SPU Punjab, Lahore.

However, SP Investigation Khanewal Javed Ahmad khan was transferred and posted in Central Police Office, Punjab Lahore, SDPO Hazro Attock Ghulam Asghar was transferred and posted as SDPO Jand Attock, SDPO Jand Attock Muhammad Aslam was transferred and posted as SDPO Hazro Attock and SDPO Iqbal Town Lahore Abdul Ghafoor was transferred and posted in Central Police Office, Punjab Lahore, with immediate effect.