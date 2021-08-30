UrduPoint.com

Eight Police Officials Terminated From Service

Eight police officials terminated from service

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal terminated eight police officials from service over misuse of power and gave other punishments to 66 others over poor performance.

Holding a police orderly room proceeding here on Monday, a total of 74 police officials were appeared in the orderly room proceeding to face allegations of misuse of power, corruption, poor performance and others against them. The DPO terminated eight police officials including one SHO and an ASI over misuse of power.

The district police officer also ordered demotion of two sub-inspectors, one ASI and a head constable over poor performance while different type of punishments were also given to 62 others.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that strict departmental accountability was being ensured in the department to improve the performance of the police. He said that the protection of public lives and their properties was top priority of the department and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

