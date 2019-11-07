Eight police personnel get injured in a road mishap in Nawabshah

(@imziishan)

As many as eight policemen including two lady police personnel got injured when a speeding police mobile went out of control of the driver

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as eight policemen including two lady police personnel got injured when a speeding police mobile went out of control of the driver

The mobile of Airport Police station was returning from Dadu after Election duty when driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn and struck against footpath.

All the injured policemen were shifted to Peoples Medical Hospital for treatment.