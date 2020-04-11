Eight policemen suspended over corruption charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed suspended eight policemen over charges of corruption, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed suspended eight policemen over charges of corruption, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that suspended policemen included six Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), one head constable and a constable. The complaints regarding corruption were received against these policemen and inquiry into complaints have been now marked to Superintendents of Police (SPs) of their respective areas. The SPs would submit inquiry report within 48 hours following which further action would be initiated against them on basis of reports.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption was pursued in Islamabad Police as this menace seriously undermined the country.

Islamabad Police following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, started an accountability system to monitor performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is taken against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability system helped in improving the performance of any department and working of the staff could be easily judged through it.

He said that such accountability system would continue in future and those performing well would be encouraged.