UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Policemen Suspended Over Corruption Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:44 PM

Eight policemen suspended over corruption charges

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed suspended eight policemen over charges of corruption, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed suspended eight policemen over charges of corruption, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that suspended policemen included six Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), one head constable and a constable. The complaints regarding corruption were received against these policemen and inquiry into complaints have been now marked to Superintendents of Police (SPs) of their respective areas. The SPs would submit inquiry report within 48 hours following which further action would be initiated against them on basis of reports.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption was pursued in Islamabad Police as this menace seriously undermined the country.

Islamabad Police following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, started an accountability system to monitor performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is taken against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability system helped in improving the performance of any department and working of the staff could be easily judged through it.

He said that such accountability system would continue in future and those performing well would be encouraged.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Police Poor

Recent Stories

Screening, washing process with disinfectant conti ..

3 minutes ago

39,823 women get financial assistance under Ehsas ..

3 minutes ago

Inmate found dead after Siberian prison riot: offi ..

3 minutes ago

7 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

KP govt announces Rs1mn package for journalists di ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to make l arrangements to bring back all Paki ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.