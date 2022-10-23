UrduPoint.com

Eight POs, 10 Narcotics Dealers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) ::Eight proclaimed offenders, 10 narcotics sellers were arrested here on Sunday during the search operation conducted in suburban areas and rural circles of the district.

According to police, search operation was carried out against wanted proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers, facilitators and elements involved in criminal activities in Kohat.

Eight proclaimed offenders and 10 drug peddlers were arrested in a search operation at the targeted locations of City, Headquarters, Sadar, Gumbat and Lachi Circle, adding 12 facilitators of proclaimed offenders and 150 suspects were also detained during the operation in the city and its surroundings.

Among the weapons seized in the operation, two Kalashnikovs, three repeaters, five guns, two rifles, 16 pistols and hundreds of cartridges were recovered.

During the operation, the police found 700 grams of ice, 215 grams of heroin and 6000 grams of hashish from the detained persons.

Cases have been registered in different police stations against several suspects who were caught with weapons and drugs in the search operation.

