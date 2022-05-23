UrduPoint.com

Eight POs Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 07:02 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Police on Monday claimed to have arrested eight proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various parts of the district.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Shoaib, Muzafar Khan, Khizar Hayyat, Ghulam Qadir, Pervaiz Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Umer Sultan and Muhammad Sabtain.

The outlaws were wanted by police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom,murder and attempt to murder cases.

