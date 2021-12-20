Eight POs arrested in raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city, informed police spokesman.

Ganjmandi police held Owais, Shoaib, Bilal, Ahmed and Saqib on the violation of sound system act.

Similarly, Morgah police nabbed Asim, Mubshir and Muzmil who were involved in theft case.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police teams and said crackdown against the criminals would continue.