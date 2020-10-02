Eight POs arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Police arrested eight proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from them on Friday.

Police said here that during continued drive against criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight proclaimed offenders and recovered 3 pistols 30 bore and 2 guns12 bore from them.

They were involved in attempt of murder and robbery cases.

They were identified as-- Zaheer Abbas, Shafqat Ali, Shoaib, Rizwan, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Shahbaz, Ghulam Shabbir and Faisal Abbas.

Further investigation was underway.