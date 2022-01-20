UrduPoint.com

Eight POs Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Eight POs arrested in sargodha

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested eight proclaimed offenders and court absconders in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested eight proclaimed offenders and court absconders in the district.

The police on Thursday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused who were identified as Allah Ditta, Muzafar khan, Khizar Hayyat, Ghulam Qadir,Pervaiz Iqbal,Khurram Shahzad,Umer Sultan and Muhammad Sabtain.

They were wanted to the police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom,murder and attempt of murder.

