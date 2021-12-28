Eight POs held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :At least eight proclaimed offenders (POs) were arrested, arms and heavy quantity of narcotics was recovered from their possession after the raids conducted across the district.

According to Sub-Inspector Shahbaz Zafar, major operation was launched by the police to locate criminals on Tuesday here.

During the operation, the accused including Mohammad Mujahid, Afzal, Mubeen, Mohammad Shaan, Abdul Aziz, Sadiq Hussain, Muhammad Amir and Muhammad Hanif were held from different places.

Raids were conducted in limits of Muzaffargarh police station, Alipur police station, Sanawan , Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and Saddar Kot Addu police station.

A kalashnikov with overall 35 number of bullets were also recovered along with local made liquor from the accused on the spot.