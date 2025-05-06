Open Menu

Eight POs Held With Narcotics

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, already several cases were registered against the proclaimed offenders at different police stations of the district.

“Acting on tip-off and with the use of modern technology, whereabouts of the proclaimed offenders were traced out and they were arrested,” he said.

The police recovered over four kilograms hashish, over 200 liters liquor and weapons including five pistols and three rifles from the possession of the suspects, he added.

Special police teams are interrogating the suspects.

