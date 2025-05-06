Eight POs Held With Narcotics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:08 PM
The police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The police have arrested eight proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, already several cases were registered against the proclaimed offenders at different police stations of the district.
“Acting on tip-off and with the use of modern technology, whereabouts of the proclaimed offenders were traced out and they were arrested,” he said.
The police recovered over four kilograms hashish, over 200 liters liquor and weapons including five pistols and three rifles from the possession of the suspects, he added.
Special police teams are interrogating the suspects.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir
PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illi ..
Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one
KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area
Dozens arrested in joint security operation
PA Speaker felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi on election as Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration12 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness12 minutes ago
-
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir6 minutes ago
-
PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illicit networks6 minutes ago
-
Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area6 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested in joint security operation3 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi on election as Senator3 minutes ago
-
CDA reviews progress on key Islamabad development projects3 minutes ago