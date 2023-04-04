Close
Eight Power Pilferers Booked:

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Eight power pilferers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force teams on Tuesday launched a crackdown on pilferers and caught eight accused over power theft.

According to the sources, the task force teams conducted raids in various areas of the district and caught Muhammad Asghar,Tanveer,Sarfraz,Muhammad Shahzad,Mashkoor Ahmad,Muhammad Sher,Ghulam Raza and Muhammad Shakeel red handed while stealing electricity from main line transmission and meter tempering.

On the reports of the FESCO authorities, police registered cases against the power pilferers.

