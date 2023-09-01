Open Menu

Eight Power Pilferers Booked

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Eight power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Friday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided at various areas of the district and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as-Babar,Tanveer,Amanullah,Ghulam Nabi,Muhammad Bilal,Ahmad Khan,Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Nasir.

On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against pilferers.

