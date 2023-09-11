Eight power pilferers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, Sep 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the task force team under the supervision of Additional SE Bhalwal division, Ghulam Mustafa Darki raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Younis, Nazar Hussain,Tasawar Hayyat, Zulfiqar Ali,Manzoor,Akhtar and Adeel.

Police registered cases against pilferers.