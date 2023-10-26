Open Menu

Eight Power Pilferers Booked:

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Eight power pilferers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as-- Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Deewan Ali, Arshad,Abu Abeda,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

