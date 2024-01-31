Eight Power Pilferers Booked
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 11:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage caught eight power pilferers,here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, the task force teams raided various areas and booked eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as-- Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Deewan Ali, Arshad, Abu Abida, Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.
Police registered cases against pilferers.
