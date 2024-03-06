Eight power pilferers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught eight power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas and caught eight

accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as Sajjad, Mumtaz, Safdar, Tahir, Akmal, Afzal, Nasir

and Allah Ditta.

Police registered cases against the accused.