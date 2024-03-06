Eight Power Pilferers Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught eight power pilferers
during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas and caught eight
accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
The accused were identified as Sajjad, Mumtaz, Safdar, Tahir, Akmal, Afzal, Nasir
and Allah Ditta.
Police registered cases against the accused.
