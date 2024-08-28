Eight power pilferers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the task force teams raided at various areas of the district and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force team charged 14,927 units and imposed fine amounting to Rs 298,937 on the power pilferers.

On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against pilferers.