Eight Power Pilferers Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Eight power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched against electricity pilferage, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, the task force teams raided various areas and caught eight accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as-- Nisar Ahmad,Khadam Hussain,Deewan Ali, Arshad,Abu Abeda,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq and Aoun Muhammad.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

