Eight Power Pilferers Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Eight power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched,here on Tuesday.

According to official sources,the task force teams raided at various areas of the district and caught nine accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as-Arshad,Abu Obaida,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq,Aoun Muhammad,Nisar Ahmad,Khadim Hussain and Deewan Ali.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

