Eight Power Pilferers Booked
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught eight power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched,here on Tuesday.
According to official sources,the task force teams raided at various areas of the district and caught nine accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as-Arshad,Abu Obaida,Dost Muhammad,Ishtiaq,Aoun Muhammad,Nisar Ahmad,Khadim Hussain and Deewan Ali.
Police registered cases against pilferers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary33 seconds ago
-
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow7 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman visits CPO Complex7 minutes ago
-
BISE declares intermediate part-I result18 minutes ago
-
Kharlachi Border reopens after nine days closure18 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 159 kg drugs in five operations38 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A38 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Board announces Intermediate part-I results48 minutes ago
-
Railways to restore Jaffar Express by next week after weeks-long suspension1 hour ago
-
MEPCO issues load shedding schedule1 hour ago
-
AC Larkana fines transporters for overcharging1 hour ago
-
Pakistan-Malaysia relations based on common values, mutual respect: Governor Tessori1 hour ago